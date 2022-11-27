Bill Browder on MBS: “As a murderer, that disqualifies him from any immunity”

The Biden Administration has controversially granted Mohammed Bin Salman, the prime minister and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, immunity from U.S. lawsuits related to the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, despite the fact that the CIA and other intelligence agencies concluded MBS ordered the murder. Bill Browder joins Ali Velshi to explain why this is a “very dangerous” precedent, and what it means for other world leaders.Nov. 27, 2022