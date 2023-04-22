IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Bill Browder: No oxygen left for any type of dissent against Putin in Russia

05:42

Last year, pro-democracy opposition member Vladimir Kara-Murza returned to Russia after being very vocal about his disapproval of Vladimir Putin. At that time, he told Ali Velshi he needed to go back to be with his people even if it resulted in personal danger as the “price of freedom.” He was arrested the next day and has since been sentenced to 25 years in prison for speaking out against the Putin regime. Author and Head of the Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign, Bill Browder tells Velshi that his friend and colleague Kara-Murza will likely die in prison. "The person in charge of the prison where [Sergei Magnitsky] was tortured, is now in charge of where Vladimir Kara-Murza is being kept. The person who Kara-Murza would've gotten sanctioned is now in charge of his torture in prison,” says Browder. Kara-Murza “will be a symbol for everything that is not Putin, everything Russia should be instead of what it is right now.”April 22, 2023

