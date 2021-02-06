Biden takes aim at the root causes of immigration

Biden takes aim at the root causes of immigration04:55
Immigration reporter Caitlin Dickerson has seen the desperation of migrants firsthand. She joins Ali Velshi to discuss the Biden administration’s plan to tackle the roots of what’s forcing millions to migrate from Central America. Economic insecurity, violence, and climate change are a few of the major factors that have become “so intractable, so overwhelming,” that residents find themselves with no choice but to seek a better life elsewhere.