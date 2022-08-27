Biden's student debt relief plan: too much or not enough?

The Biden Administration’s decision to forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt has drawn mixed reactions. Some say that amount isn’t enough, while others argue that any debt forgiveness at all creates a “moral hazard”, rewarding those who made the personal decision to take out loans. Others still are concerned that forgiving student loan debt will cause inflation to rise. CNBC Personal finance reporter Annie Nova and Dr. Andre Perry, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, answer Ali’s questions about how the Biden Administration got to their decision of 10-to-20 thousand dollars in debt relief, and if the plan will do enough to address the debt that disproportionately impacts women and people of color. Aug. 27, 2022