IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The U.S. marks 21 years since 9/11

    06:15

  • The U.S. faces a new type of threat 21 years after the 9/11 attacks

    06:28
  • Now Playing

    ‘We will not rest, we will never forget:’ Biden commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks 

    01:22
  • UP NEXT

    'In the hunt for al-Zawahri, I lost friends; I helped bury them'

    08:58

  • U.S. kills al-Qaeda leader

    09:41

  • Afghanistan’s frozen assets could go to 9/11 victims

    08:08

  • Trump lies about 9/11 again

    05:28

  • President Bush calls for a united America during Sept. 11 speech

    07:34

  • NYC resident recalls sad, frustrating times in Chinatown after 9/11 attack

    02:49

  • Maria Teresa Kumar: the attack on voting rights is an orchestrated operation

    04:38

  • American unity saved our country after 9/11. America needs saving again.

    03:33

  • Michael Moore on Bush administration, government distrust: 'Belief in the unreal began after 9/11'

    08:58

  • The pilot whose diverted plane on 9/11 inspired a Tony Award-winning musical shares her story

    06:00

  • Leon Panetta: U.S. needs to be prepared to deal with both foreign and domestic terrorism

    08:38

  • Mike Piazza’s post-9/11 home run remains memorable to New York City 20 years later

    07:16

  • 'It's time to pull together': Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg stresses optimism, reflects on 9/11

    06:29

  • Beverly Bass, captain depicted in musical 'Come From Away,' discusses her experience on 9/11

    06:01

  • 20 years after 9/11, Secy. of Defense Austin discusses protecting America from terrorism

    07:17

  • ‘Taps’ performed at Pentagon 9/11 ceremony following moment of silence

    01:10

  • Bells toll at Shanksville 9/11 ceremony to mark Flight 93 crash

    02:39

Ali Velshi

‘We will not rest, we will never forget:’ Biden commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks 

01:22

President Joe Biden commemorated the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at a ceremony in front of the Pentagon, touting the country's commitment to defend against any more terrorist acts. Last month, a U.S. counterterrorism operation killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the plotters of the attacks .Sept. 11, 2022

  • The U.S. marks 21 years since 9/11

    06:15

  • The U.S. faces a new type of threat 21 years after the 9/11 attacks

    06:28
  • Now Playing

    ‘We will not rest, we will never forget:’ Biden commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks 

    01:22
  • UP NEXT

    'In the hunt for al-Zawahri, I lost friends; I helped bury them'

    08:58

  • U.S. kills al-Qaeda leader

    09:41

  • Afghanistan’s frozen assets could go to 9/11 victims

    08:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All