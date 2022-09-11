‘We will not rest, we will never forget:’ Biden commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks

President Joe Biden commemorated the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at a ceremony in front of the Pentagon, touting the country's commitment to defend against any more terrorist acts. Last month, a U.S. counterterrorism operation killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the plotters of the attacks .Sept. 11, 2022