Bestselling Author Brad Meltzer: How this PA School Board became “Slaves to Their Own Fear”

The Central York School District in Pennsylvania was pressured to overturn its “freeze” on more than 100 children’s books, after students and the community protested the ban. The titles were part of a list of extra-curricular resources aimed at teaching kids about diversity, inclusion and self-worth. “If you don’t want to talk about race, you do your kids a huge disservice,” says bestselling author Brad Meltzer. “You don’t stay away from things that are hard.”Sept. 26, 2021