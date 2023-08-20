IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi

Before Trump, Fani Willis used RICO in a cheating scandal

Fani Willis is no stranger to the state's racketeering statute, with its use exploding under her watch. Long before going after former President Donald Trump for trying to overturn Georgia's election results, she similarly used it in another case involving public school teachers and a widespread cheating scandal. Her strong record on RICO likely doesn't bode well for Trump. Additionally, Georgia’s version of RICO is broader than the federal version, allowing for the inclusion of more charges based on conduct that wouldn’t necessarily be criminal under federal law, say State Rep. Tanya Miller and Fred Smith Jr., a law professor at Emory University.Aug. 20, 2023

