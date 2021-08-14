Baton Rouge Pediatric ICU Director: If people aren’t going to use common sense, mandates are necessary

One of the scarier situations resulting from the rise of the COVID-19 Delta variant is the influx of younger Americans and children being diagnosed and hospitalized with severe cases of the virus. Medical Director of the Pediatric ICU at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Dr. Kelechi Iheagwara joins Ali Velshi to explain what she thinks is necessary to keep our children safe.Aug. 14, 2021