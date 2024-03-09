IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Barge set for Gaza carrying nearly 200 tons of rice and flour
March 9, 202404:08
    Barge set for Gaza carrying nearly 200 tons of rice and flour

Barge set for Gaza carrying nearly 200 tons of rice and flour

After the U.S. announced it would construct a temporary pier on the Gaza coast to bring aid into the enclave, a maritime sea corridor will open for a barge carrying nearly 200 tons of rice and flour to Gaza. NBC News' Molly Hunter reports on the latest ceasefire negotiations and the criticism over the plan to move aid by sea. March 9, 2024

