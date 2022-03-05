Baltic States Go From “No NATO Military Footprint” to “Combat-ready”
A ceasefire between Kyiv and the Kremlin remains elusive nine days into Russia’s bloody military campaign against Ukraine. The conflict has brought renewed attention to nearby NATO countries, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia. “We don't think that there is a clear and present danger, or imminent danger to The Baltic States right now,” says Permanent Representative of Latvia to the United Nations, Ambassador Andrejs Pildegovičs. “But of course, this Russian attack and the aggression against Ukraine is the biggest military war since the Second World War.” Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania became members of NATO in 2004. The three Baltic States share borders with Russia and Belarus. Last month, NATO deployed its “combat-ready response force” to Eastern Europe. “We reject any notions of the spheres of influence, and we reject any limited sovereignty which Russia wants to impose on its neighbors, be it Ukraine, be it Georgia, Moldova, or any country surrounding the Russian Federation…. As members of the UN we have to be equal.”March 5, 2022
