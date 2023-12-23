IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    B’Tselem Official: Intl. community treat civilian casualties in Gaza like a 'hypothetical discussion'

    09:49
  • UP NEXT

    Counting the Casualties in an Active Warzone

    06:38

  • Judge Luttig: Trump eligibility case ‘tests America’s commitment to its own democracy’

    13:42

  • ‘Unchartered territory’: What happens after Trump’s legal team appeals Colorado Supreme Court ruling

    09:05

  • After COP28 promise to phase out fossil fuel, will Biden pause massive new fossil fuel developments?

    10:43

  •  The throughline from America’s pre-Roe past to the post-Roe present

    13:29

  • Trump invokes Putin and Kim to support his ‘political persecution’ claims in new speech

    06:56

  • Ali Velshi: We can’t find solutions if we can’t agree on basic, historical facts

    03:43

  • 'They are going to arrest people who get abortions': The true intentions of ending Roe

    11:01

  • Andrew Kirtzman: The key to understanding the ‘catastrophic fall’ of Rudy Giuliani

    04:51

  • 'The plans have been hatched': How a second Trump term can upend government on Day One

    17:25

  • The $101 million prize to change the way we age

    10:28

  • Rep. Jasmine Crockett: TX abortion laws are ‘opposite of being fiscally responsible’ and ‘pro-life’

    10:10

  • J Street: Settler violence in West Bank not aligned with Jewish values

    08:46

  • At least 6 dead after tornadoes strike Tennessee, leaving homes destroyed

    02:48

  • ‘It’s not happening in the way it needs to’: Sen. Van Hollen on ‘conditions’ for military aid to Israel

    09:30

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin calls out Trump and Elise Stefanik for anti-semitism hypocrisy

    08:53

  • Trump doubles down on ‘dictator for one day’ comments in new speech at New York gala

    03:34

  • ‘Absolutely frightening’: New details on Trump’s plan to build ‘loyalty-first’ Cabinet

    15:52

  •  #VelshiBannedBookClub: “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky

    09:39

Ali Velshi

B’Tselem Official: Intl. community treat civilian casualties in Gaza like a 'hypothetical discussion'

09:49

Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem is calling for a bilateral ceasefire in Gaza. Sarit Michaeli, the organization’s International Advocacy Lead, says, “Israel and Hamas have both shown flagrant disregard for the rules of international humanitarian law.” She is calling on the international community to intervene – including the United States, which she believes is not using the “practical tools” at its disposal to get Israel to minimize civilian casualties.Dec. 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    B’Tselem Official: Intl. community treat civilian casualties in Gaza like a 'hypothetical discussion'

    09:49
  • UP NEXT

    Counting the Casualties in an Active Warzone

    06:38

  • Judge Luttig: Trump eligibility case ‘tests America’s commitment to its own democracy’

    13:42

  • ‘Unchartered territory’: What happens after Trump’s legal team appeals Colorado Supreme Court ruling

    09:05

  • After COP28 promise to phase out fossil fuel, will Biden pause massive new fossil fuel developments?

    10:43

  •  The throughline from America’s pre-Roe past to the post-Roe present

    13:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All