B’Tselem Official: Intl. community treat civilian casualties in Gaza like a 'hypothetical discussion'

Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem is calling for a bilateral ceasefire in Gaza. Sarit Michaeli, the organization’s International Advocacy Lead, says, “Israel and Hamas have both shown flagrant disregard for the rules of international humanitarian law.” She is calling on the international community to intervene – including the United States, which she believes is not using the “practical tools” at its disposal to get Israel to minimize civilian casualties.Dec. 23, 2023