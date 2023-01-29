AZ Attorney General: I will prosecute participants of death threats, voter intimidation 

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Newly-elected Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is working to turn things around in the state notorious for the Cyber Ninjas “Fraudit.” She’s transforming her Republican predecessor’s Election Integrity Unit, which she says might as well be dubbed the ‘Election Suppression Unit.’ “We've got to change this into a unit that protects voters, protects the right to vote and most of all, protects our elections officials.”Jan. 29, 2023

