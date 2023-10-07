Ayman: Hamas’ 'extremely sophisticated' attack shows the limits of Israel’s ‘usual deterrent’

Molly Hunter and Ayman Mohyeldin speak to Ali Velshi about the significance of Hamas’ attack in Gaza. “Deterrence has been the cornerstone of Israel’s security posture in the region,” Ayman says. “What Hamas is trying to do is remind Israel that what you think is your ‘deterrent’ doesn’t apply in this particular territory because Gaza has already been decimated.” On what comes next for the fighting between the two countries, Molly Hunter adds, “This also shatters the illusion that occupation can exist without serious resistance… It feels like this will be a game-changing day, that seriously changes the equation.”Oct. 7, 2023