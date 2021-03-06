IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Author of "The Inevitable" on the right to die with dignity in America

04:54

Award-winning journalist Katie Englehart joins Ali Velshi to discuss her new book, "The Inevitable: Dispatches on the Right to Die." Englehart’s book highlights the need for a safer, kinder and more dignified way to die. Physician-assisted death is “not something people put their minds to or think a lot about. I think it's possible COVID-19 will change that...We've been confronted with death up close and people are thinking more about what they want their endings to look like.”March 6, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All