Author of "The Inevitable" on the right to die with dignity in America

Award-winning journalist Katie Englehart joins Ali Velshi to discuss her new book, "The Inevitable: Dispatches on the Right to Die." Englehart’s book highlights the need for a safer, kinder and more dignified way to die. Physician-assisted death is “not something people put their minds to or think a lot about. I think it's possible COVID-19 will change that...We've been confronted with death up close and people are thinking more about what they want their endings to look like.”