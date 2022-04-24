IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Author and Putin critic Bill Browder: "This is no different than the Stalin purges”

Ali Velshi

Author and Putin critic Bill Browder: "This is no different than the Stalin purges”

02:52

Publicly calling Russia out for anything – let alone corruption and murder – guarantees endangerment. Bill Browder, the Head of the Global Magnitsky Justice campaign and author of “Red Notice” and now “Freezing Order,” has been a target on Putin’s list for years. He likens the dictator to “a mafia boss” who has stolen “everything he could get his hands on from the Russian government.” Browder joins Ali Velshi to discuss the dangers he’s faced and why they are still relevant today as democracies fight to protect themselves from Putin’s will.April 24, 2022

    Author and Putin critic Bill Browder: "This is no different than the Stalin purges”

