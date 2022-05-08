IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Robin DiAngelo, who coined and authored “White Fragility,” joins the #VelshiBannedBookClub

    05:42

  • Photojournalist Lynsey Addario in the Donbas, Ukraine: “The front line is everywhere.”

    05:12

  • Velshi: When freedoms are taken from some of us, none of us are free

    03:15

  • Rep. Barbara Lee on the civic engagement needed to safeguard abortion rights and personal liberties

    06:01
  • Now Playing

    Attorney for 1992 abortion case warns that what’s to come will be “much, much worse”

    03:44
  • UP NEXT

    For evangelicals, the moral outrage over abortion is about race, gender – and ultimately, power

    04:55

  • Rep. Pressley: Protect abortion rights “as if lives depend on it - because they do”

    04:27

  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin: In Wisconsin, overturning Roe “will set us back to the 1800s”

    05:41

  • Velshi: The first step toward preserving abortion rights is by calling out the lies

    07:01

  • Fmr. Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko says America’s Howitzers are a “Game Changer” 

    05:33

  • Bucha Death Toll is a “Little Drop” Compared to Mariupol, says Mariupol City Council Member

    04:58

  • Ukraine’s military is confident they can win with West’s weapons. “The equipment – that’s what they’re waiting for”

    04:38

  • New Docuseries Uncovers What the Oil Industry Knew Decades Ago about Climate Change

    05:02

  • Prolific author Margaret Atwood joins the #VelshiBannedBookClub

    07:25

  • Velshi: Redlines don’t exist anymore amongst elected Republicans

    06:50

  • “We told you so,” says Ukrainian MP to West as Russia Demands Rubles For Gas 

    04:33

  • The case for dismantling child protective services and radically transforming how society protects kids

    07:57

  • Velshi: Putin wasn’t punished appropriately for annexing Crimea. If he has his way, he’ll do it again

    05:48

  • Europe & Eurasia expert: “We should be deeply concerned with what happens next in Moldova”

    04:49

  • Velshi: Banning Russian oil & gas won’t solve the climate crisis until there’s an alternative to fossil fuels

    04:29

Ali Velshi

Attorney for 1992 abortion case warns that what’s to come will be “much, much worse”

03:44

Per Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion, in addition to Roe v. Wade, the 1992 Supreme Court case known as Planned Parenthood v. Casey will also be overturned. Casey has a complicated legacy. It reaffirmed the constitutional right to have an abortion, while also permitting conservative states to enact restrictions to abortion access as long as it wasn’t an “undue burden.” Because of that legal framework, opponents have chipped away at abortion rights over the past three decades. Kathryn Kolbert was one of the lawyers that argued that case before the Supreme Court. “While Casey was bad,” Kolbert warns, the impending fate of abortion rights will be worse. The solution? “In the short term…we need to take back the state legislatures.”May 8, 2022

  • Robin DiAngelo, who coined and authored “White Fragility,” joins the #VelshiBannedBookClub

    05:42

  • Photojournalist Lynsey Addario in the Donbas, Ukraine: “The front line is everywhere.”

    05:12

  • Velshi: When freedoms are taken from some of us, none of us are free

    03:15

  • Rep. Barbara Lee on the civic engagement needed to safeguard abortion rights and personal liberties

    06:01
  • Now Playing

    Attorney for 1992 abortion case warns that what’s to come will be “much, much worse”

    03:44
  • UP NEXT

    For evangelicals, the moral outrage over abortion is about race, gender – and ultimately, power

    04:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All