As Russia cracks down on independent media, a “truly Orwellian reality” sets in
04:59
Share this -
copied
Russia recently passed a restrictive censorship law that punishes individuals for straying from the Kremlin’s official narrative about the war in Ukraine. There’s new limits for social media platforms too. Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza was in Moscow when these restrictions began to be implemented. “One day last week, I woke up…there was no Twitter, there was no Facebook, all the remaining independent media outlets…shut down their websites.” He calls these new restrictions an “Information Iron Curtain.” In their absence, state media is producing propaganda creating a “truly Orwellian reality” in Russia where most people don’t even know that a war is going on in Ukraine. “The key to all of this is providing Russian citizens with the truth,” Kara-Murza says.March 12, 2022
Garry Kasparov: Putin’s war is “a campaign of terror”
05:41
Pulitzer Prize Winning Photojournalist Lynsey Addario Captures the War in Ukraine on Film
05:46
Ukrainian refugee: Russians smashed phones that had photos of the damage
04:50
Velshi: Given the right tools, resistance can overcome much greater force
04:58
Now Playing
As Russia cracks down on independent media, a “truly Orwellian reality” sets in
04:59
UP NEXT
‘You can't prepare yourself for this…I cry everyday’: Volunteer on the Hungary-Ukraine border