As Russia cracks down on independent media, a “truly Orwellian reality” sets in

Russia recently passed a restrictive censorship law that punishes individuals for straying from the Kremlin’s official narrative about the war in Ukraine. There’s new limits for social media platforms too. Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza was in Moscow when these restrictions began to be implemented. “One day last week, I woke up…there was no Twitter, there was no Facebook, all the remaining independent media outlets…shut down their websites.” He calls these new restrictions an “Information Iron Curtain.” In their absence, state media is producing propaganda creating a “truly Orwellian reality” in Russia where most people don’t even know that a war is going on in Ukraine. “The key to all of this is providing Russian citizens with the truth,” Kara-Murza says.March 12, 2022