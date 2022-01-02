As Jan. 6 anniversary nears, Rep. Debbie Dingell still “cannot believe that happened in this country”

It’s been nearly one year since the Jan. 6 insurrection and Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) is still in disbelief. She says all Americans “need to worry about what we’ve been witnessing this past year.” Messages of unity don’t seem to be heard by some members of the GOP though. Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) recently called for a “national divorce.” Says Dingell, “her lack of civility on any given day is obviously very disturbing.” Jan. 2, 2022