As federal voting rights legislation stalls, 2 AGs are at the forefront of trying to protect access to the ballot box in their states
“They need to pass something to protect our democracy” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro tells Ali Velshi as two key voting rights bills stall in Congress. “But while they’re failing to do that..the battle is playing out in the states and Michigan and Pennsylvania are really the epicenter of that battle.” Says Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel,“once we have key swing states like Pennsylvania and like Michigan fall, I think that’s it for the United States of America.”Jan. 15, 2022
