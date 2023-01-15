As abortion pills become easier to get, Republicans push back in draconian ways

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
In recent months, the FDA announced that it would be making changes that will make it easier for people to obtain abortion pills at their local pharmacies and through the mail. Those moves are not sitting well with executives in states hostile towards abortion. Earlier this week, Alabama’s Attorney General said that people who take abortion pills can be prosecuted under the state’s chemical endangerment law – a law that has nothing at all to do with abortion. Now that it’s easier for patients to get those pills directly, anti-abortion officials “need someone that they can frighten,” says Robin Marty, Operations Director of the West Alabama Women’s Center. “I think a lot of the problem is fear,” adds Jenice Fountain, Executive Director of the Yellowhammer Fund. “That is something we need to have the conversation about as often as possible in a way that is protected by our First Amendment right.”Jan. 15, 2023

