IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Arizona Secretary of State-Elect: “This Election is a rebuke against Trumpism”

    06:43
  • UP NEXT

    How the Fall of Roe Impacted the Midterms

    08:46

  • The First Muslim Woman Elected to the GA State House Dishes on her Victory

    07:43

  • Rep. Sharice Davids Wants GOP and Democrats to Find "Common Ground"

    07:56

  • Gaslit Nation: America’s lean toward autocracy

    08:13

  • Velshi: The Ex-President has gaslit Americans into doubting democratic systems

    05:33

  • Abortion rights on the ballot: Can Kentucky do what Kansas did?

    07:41

  • Paola Ramos: No such thing as a monolithic Latino voting bloc

    07:09

  • NBC News poll: 72 percent of voters say U.S. is headed in the wrong direction ahead of midterms

    05:07

  • Stacey Abrams feeling confident about her shot at GA Governor

    08:19

  • Velshi Banned Book Club: The Concerted Effort to Ban Books

    08:36

  • Mandela Barnes: WI Senate opponent Ron Johnson is ‘the biggest hypocrite out there’

    06:58

  • Jocelyn Benson: The Big Lie discourages Americans from “believing in the power of their voice”

    04:37

  • For Fact’s Sake: Widespread voter fraud doesn’t exist in America

    04:04

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: The damage of election lies 

    07:05

  • Velshi: Candidates who trade on the Big Lie are liars, not deniers

    02:06

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Arizonans on the McCain legacy and Liz Cheney

    07:20

  • Katie Hobbs: 2022 midterms “is a choice between sanity or chaos”

    05:57

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Why populism rises in Arizona

    01:31

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: “We could either be the laughingstock or a great move forward”

    00:52

Ali Velshi

Arizona Secretary of State-Elect: “This Election is a rebuke against Trumpism”

06:43

NBC News projects Democrat Adrian Fontes is the winner of the Arizona Secretary of State race. He beat out Republican Mark Finchem, a prominent 2020 election denier and Trump supporter. Fontes, who previously served as the top elections official for Maricopa County, will succeed incumbent Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Nov. 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Arizona Secretary of State-Elect: “This Election is a rebuke against Trumpism”

    06:43
  • UP NEXT

    How the Fall of Roe Impacted the Midterms

    08:46

  • The First Muslim Woman Elected to the GA State House Dishes on her Victory

    07:43

  • Rep. Sharice Davids Wants GOP and Democrats to Find "Common Ground"

    07:56

  • Gaslit Nation: America’s lean toward autocracy

    08:13

  • Velshi: The Ex-President has gaslit Americans into doubting democratic systems

    05:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All