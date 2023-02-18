Anne Applebaum: “This war will end when Russia has understood it was a mistake”

Speaking from the Munich Security Conference, Yale historian Anne Applebaum reflects on how the last year has transpired. “Nobody believed Ukraine would survive. Nobody believed Zelenskyy would still be President.” There’s been an “extraordinary show of solidarity” for the country, but the end of the war still seems far off. “This war will end when Russia has understood that it was a mistake,” Applebaum tells Ali Velshi. “That means Ukraine needs to take back its territory, it needs to convince Russia it can’t win – and we aren’t quite there.”Feb. 18, 2023