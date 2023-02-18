IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Anne Applebaum: “This war will end when Russia has understood it was a mistake”

    05:15
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Zelenskyy Press Sec.: “Now they see that Russia can be defeated”

    04:14

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub Feature: “Winterkill” by Marsha Skrypuch

    06:28

  • Brad Meltzer: Looking to History to Explain the Present

    06:04

  • Super Bowl LVII: two Black QBs make history

    05:40

  • ‘1870’ pins, and the ongoing effort for police reform

    07:04

  • Newsflash to Gov. Sanders: Arkansas schools remain deeply segregated

    08:04

  • Fmr. Pence aide: Subpoena is a 'security blanket' – but expect Pence to 'slow-walk'

    05:24

  • Scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw on the new 'segregation' of knowledge

    08:33

  • This Conservative judge is on a mission to protect democracy 

    05:14

  • Fmr. CIA Director: 'we need to figure out what the Chinese were thinking'

    05:50

  • The Black National Anthem reminds us ‘we have not yet achieved the kind of justice that we richly deserve’

    08:04

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Revisiting “The 1619 Project” with Nikole Hannah-Jones

    08:39

  • One Whole Year of the #VelshiBannedBookClub

    05:22

  • Amb. Bill Taylor: “The Russians don’t know why they’re fighting”

    05:06

  • Rep. Plaskett: We’ll be a “truth squad” on Congress’ new Weaponization Committee

    05:20

  • Velshi: Qualified Immunity shields police from accountability

    05:34

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders: A $14/hr minimum wage ‘is not going to do it’

    09:30

  • Velshi: We must support journalists to bear witness

    05:58

  • Lynsey Addario: “I’m a little scared, and I’m tired of watching people die” 

    05:13

Ali Velshi

Anne Applebaum: “This war will end when Russia has understood it was a mistake”

05:15

Speaking from the Munich Security Conference, Yale historian Anne Applebaum reflects on how the last year has transpired. “Nobody believed Ukraine would survive. Nobody believed Zelenskyy would still be President.” There’s been an “extraordinary show of solidarity” for the country, but the end of the war still seems far off. “This war will end when Russia has understood that it was a mistake,” Applebaum tells Ali Velshi. “That means Ukraine needs to take back its territory, it needs to convince Russia it can’t win – and we aren’t quite there.”Feb. 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Anne Applebaum: “This war will end when Russia has understood it was a mistake”

    05:15
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Zelenskyy Press Sec.: “Now they see that Russia can be defeated”

    04:14

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub Feature: “Winterkill” by Marsha Skrypuch

    06:28

  • Brad Meltzer: Looking to History to Explain the Present

    06:04

  • Super Bowl LVII: two Black QBs make history

    05:40

  • ‘1870’ pins, and the ongoing effort for police reform

    07:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All