Anne Applebaum: Authoritarianism is on the rise -- and democracies need to be better prepared for them
06:04
Share this -
copied
“This might happen again – this is not a one-off situation.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has effectively rallied people across the world to support his country’s struggle against Russia, but Ukraine’s supporters aren’t the only ones paying attention to this conflict. Dictators and strongmen around the globe are watching too. “Many countries are watching what happens here – on all sides of the political spectrum – and they will draw lessons accordingly,” says Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum.March 20, 2022
Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen have served 1+ million meals in Ukraine: “The least we can do”
06:40
On the ground in Mykolaiv, Ukraine: “Bodies piled up…Families just trying to identify their loved ones”
04:59
Now Playing
Anne Applebaum: Authoritarianism is on the rise -- and democracies need to be better prepared for them
06:04
UP NEXT
Velshi: Other dictators are watching the war in Ukraine. How we react to Putin is crucial.
05:08
Ukraine MP Kira Rudik: “We anticipate Belarus will get into the war next week”
05:04
Countries have a responsibility to ‘not to let war criminals walk free’