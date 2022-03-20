Anne Applebaum: Authoritarianism is on the rise -- and democracies need to be better prepared for them

“This might happen again – this is not a one-off situation.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has effectively rallied people across the world to support his country’s struggle against Russia, but Ukraine’s supporters aren’t the only ones paying attention to this conflict. Dictators and strongmen around the globe are watching too. “Many countries are watching what happens here – on all sides of the political spectrum – and they will draw lessons accordingly,” says Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum.March 20, 2022