IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen have served 1+ million meals in Ukraine: “The least we can do”

    06:40

  • On the ground in Mykolaiv, Ukraine: “Bodies piled up…Families just trying to identify their loved ones”

    04:59
  • Now Playing

    Anne Applebaum: Authoritarianism is on the rise -- and democracies need to be better prepared for them

    06:04
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: Other dictators are watching the war in Ukraine. How we react to Putin is crucial.

    05:08

  • Ukraine MP Kira Rudik: “We anticipate Belarus will get into the war next week”

    05:04

  • Countries have a responsibility to ‘not to let war criminals walk free’

    07:48

  • Ukrainian MP: “We cannot make any compromises with the human lives” 

    05:49

  • Civilian Convoy Delivers Supplies to Ukrainian Soldiers Along Lithuanian and Polish Borders

    04:49

  • Ukrainian PM: ‘Everyone who stays in Kyiv is a soldier’

    06:16

  • Velshi: It’s easy enough to find evidence of war crimes. Prosecuting them is another story.

    04:44

  • Ukrainian MP: We could have prevented this invasion, but ‘some of the Western actors were too late’

    06:32

  • Fmr. Ukrainian president Poroshenko: “This is a terrorist attack at the NATO border”

    06:31

  • Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: “pressure is building on eastern Europe” to act outside NATO 

    05:15

  • David Miliband: “They fled for their lives,” refugees become “patriotic & productive citizens”

    05:52

  • Velshi: Most of us will never understand the plight of a refugee. They are all deserving of humanity

    04:38

  • Garry Kasparov: Putin’s war is “a campaign of terror”

    05:41

  • Pulitzer Prize Winning Photojournalist Lynsey Addario Captures the War in Ukraine on Film

    05:46

  • Ukrainian refugee: Russians smashed phones that had photos of the damage

    04:50

  • Velshi: Given the right tools, resistance can overcome much greater force

    04:58

  • As Russia cracks down on independent media, a “truly Orwellian reality” sets in

    04:59

Ali Velshi

Anne Applebaum: Authoritarianism is on the rise -- and democracies need to be better prepared for them

06:04

“This might happen again – this is not a one-off situation.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has effectively rallied people across the world to support his country’s struggle against Russia, but Ukraine’s supporters aren’t the only ones paying attention to this conflict. Dictators and strongmen around the globe are watching too. “Many countries are watching what happens here – on all sides of the political spectrum – and they will draw lessons accordingly,” says Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum.March 20, 2022

  • Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen have served 1+ million meals in Ukraine: “The least we can do”

    06:40

  • On the ground in Mykolaiv, Ukraine: “Bodies piled up…Families just trying to identify their loved ones”

    04:59
  • Now Playing

    Anne Applebaum: Authoritarianism is on the rise -- and democracies need to be better prepared for them

    06:04
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: Other dictators are watching the war in Ukraine. How we react to Putin is crucial.

    05:08

  • Ukraine MP Kira Rudik: “We anticipate Belarus will get into the war next week”

    05:04

  • Countries have a responsibility to ‘not to let war criminals walk free’

    07:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All