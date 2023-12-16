IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi

Andrew Kirtzman: The key to understanding the ‘catastrophic fall’ of Rudy Giuliani

04:51

Andrew Kirtzman, author of “Rudy Giuliani: Emperor of The City” and “Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America's Mayor,” joins Ali Velshi to discuss Rudy Giuliani’s defamation trial verdict and what factors contributed to the “catastrophic fall” of the infamous former New York City Mayor. Kirtzman also shares his prediction for Giuliani’s future. “He’s a ruined man… The arc of the Giuliani rise and fall story is almost complete. He could end that story in a prison cell.”Dec. 16, 2023

