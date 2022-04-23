IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Anand Giridharadas: Workers are “waking up” in support of Unions after years of being “ground down” 

Ali Velshi

Anand Giridharadas: Workers are “waking up” in support of Unions after years of being “ground down” 

Anand Giridharadas, publisher of The Ink and author of “Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World,” says public support for unions is at New Deal levels. Unionization movements within major companies like Amazon, Starbucks, and Apple are a labor trend that hasn’t been seen in decades. “Real change comes from below,” says Giridharadas. “Real change comes from asserting collective power and coming together as workers are”. April 23, 2022

    Anand Giridharadas: Workers are “waking up” in support of Unions after years of being “ground down” 

