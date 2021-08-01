An historian had lunch with the MyPillow Guy, and we are basically doomed

The creator of a popular foam pillow may not seem like a potential threat to democracy as we know it, but historian Anne Applebaum, Senior Staff Writer at the Atlantic, begs to differ. She joins Ali Velshi to talk about her recent bizarro sit down with Mike Lindell and his warped reality fueled by conspiracy theories that could literally take down our democracy. “Fundamentally what he’s saying happened cannot have happened, and yet he believes exactly the opposite.Aug. 1, 2021