    An abortion clinic’s phones “have not stopped ringing in 7 months” – but a new law may shut them down

    06:38
Ali Velshi

An abortion clinic’s phones “have not stopped ringing in 7 months” – but a new law may shut them down

06:38

Last September, Texas banned most abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy. That forced many people to seek abortion care in neighboring states like Oklahoma. “Our phones have not stopped ringing in seven months,” says Rebecca Tong, Co-Executive Director of Trust Women, an organization that operates abortion clinics in Oklahoma and Kansas. But Oklahoma’s governor, who Tong challenges to “spend one hour” in the clinic taking phone calls, just signed a restrictive new bill that will soon make it a felony to provide abortions in the state, punishable by up to 10 years in jail and fines of $100,000. That means that some women will have to travel even farther and spend even more money to receive this care. “We’re seeing increasingly complex medical cases because people are being delayed weeks and weeks, and the racial impacts of these laws are very clear,” she says. “It’s definitely racially segregated and it’s very upsetting.” April 16, 2022

    An abortion clinic’s phones “have not stopped ringing in 7 months” – but a new law may shut them down

    06:38
