Americans think Donald Trump will be a bad candidate. This might be why.

One might think it wise for Donald Trump to sit out of the 2024 race – but as much as anyone rolls their eyes at him and the stained legacy he left behind, Ali Velshi has a stern warning: “This is not a joke. Donald Trump’s candidacy isn’t something to laugh off and hope will go away if we stop looking at it. He’s been here before and he left a trail of division and destruction in his wake.” Velshi takes a look at some of the reasons why so many Americans think another Trump run for president is such a bad idea for the nation.Nov. 27, 2022