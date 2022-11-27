IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Americans think Donald Trump will be a bad candidate. This might be why.

    Would scrapping Twitter benefit American Democracy?

  • Russia, North Korea, Iran: The Global Powers that Threaten World Stability  

  • “Lost in Panama”: New Podcast shines light on abducted women in Central America

  • Velshi: Biden has the tools to fix ties with the Palestinians. It’s time to act.

  • Abortion activists get a win in post-Roe America

  • Alleged leak of SCOTUS decision ‘extremely harmful to American politics’

  • Rep. Cicilline (D-RI): Colorado Springs Nightclub shooting “really, really disturbing”

  • Trailblazer Nancy Pelosi to step down after two decades in Democratic leadership

  • The coordinated efforts to reframe American history in schools

  • Rep. Plaskett: Trump did “god-awful illegal things” to destroy democracy

  • Former Pence Aide: “He Might as Well Just Say ‘I’m Running’” in 2024

  • House Dem Whip Jim Clyburn optimistic about the new generation of Party Leaders

  • The Many Successes and Takeaways of the first Post-Roe Election

  • MI Secy. of State Jocelyn Benson: “Voters said we have power, let us show you how.”

  • Michael Cohen: There's 'not a diaper big enough' for a Trump 2024 loss

  • Mary Trump: Trump is the most dangerous person to the GOP

  • Arizona Secretary of State-Elect: “This Election is a rebuke against Trumpism”

  • How the Fall of Roe Impacted the Midterms

  • The First Muslim Woman Elected to the GA State House Dishes on her Victory

Americans think Donald Trump will be a bad candidate. This might be why.

One might think it wise for Donald Trump to sit out of the 2024 race – but as much as anyone rolls their eyes at him and the stained legacy he left behind, Ali Velshi has a stern warning:  “This is not a joke. Donald Trump’s candidacy isn’t something to laugh off and hope will go away if we stop looking at it. He’s been here before and he left a trail of division and destruction in his wake.” Velshi takes a look at some of the reasons why so many Americans think another Trump run for president is such a bad idea for the nation.Nov. 27, 2022

