  • U.S. military moving Navy ships closer to Israel to show support

    01:42

  • Former CIA director: Israel intelligence sources may have been 'compromised' 

    04:46

  • Rep. Meeks: 'There is absolutely, 100% no connection' between Hamas violence and Iran deal

    01:37

  • Palestinian Americans in Chicago's 'Little Palestine' react to Hamas-Israel conflict

    03:40
  • Now Playing

    'Fear of more rockets': American citizen living in Israel describes Hamas attack

    05:46
  • UP NEXT

    How a U.S. response to Israel will change if Americans are among hostages

    03:28

  • Blinken says Americans may be among dead and taken hostage in Israel

    02:12

  • How will Gaza civilians evacuate if Israel carries out a ground invasion?

    00:56

  • Rep. Seth Moulton: Congress 'pretty much paralyzed' on Israel without speaker

    01:50

  • Rep. Bennie Thompson: No House speaker jeopardizes response to Israel crisis

    05:53

  • Death toll rises for Israelis and Palestinians in second day of fighting

    03:58

  • Israel-Hamas conflict exposes intel failures

    04:31

  • What role does Iran play in the conflict between Palestine and Israel?

    02:54

  • Retired Lieutenant Colonel weighs in on intelligence failure in Israel

    04:32

  • The political and security risks as Israel fights back against Hamas

    04:16

  • Hamas attack on Israel exposes intel failures

    05:23

  • 'One of the deadliest attacks Israel has ever seen': Why some say attack is equivalent to 9/11

    05:12

  • Why Rep. Meeks despises GOP members who would 'play politics' in wake of Israel attack

    06:30

  • How Gaza's public opinion of Israel could have influenced the Hamas attack

    04:24

  • Israeli media report hostages taken from music festival

    01:26

Ali Velshi

'Fear of more rockets': American citizen living in Israel describes Hamas attack

05:46

Rachel Kastner, an American citizen living in Israel, described to MSNBC's Katy Tur the moments Hamas carried out a surprise attack on Israel, the effect of a rising death toll and citizen efforts to aid Israel's fighting. Oct. 8, 2023

