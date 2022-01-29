America continues to ‘choose to be narrow in our sphere of concern‘ by banning books
05:49
Share this -
copied
As America faces a nationwide wave of book bans sparked by Republicans, Chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University Eddie Glaude and Professor of History at Yale University Tim Snyder join Ali Velshi to explain what will happen if Americans continue to limit the scope of history for kids in school.Jan. 29, 2022
Thousands without power as powerful nor'easter slams East Coast
02:38
Velshi: Filming police is good for the public, and good cops.
03:40
Holocaust Museum LA Releases Short Film on Dystopian Future Fueled by Misinformation
04:45
If Americans don’t confront myth and illusion, ‘we refuse to be better people’
05:12
Now Playing
America continues to ‘choose to be narrow in our sphere of concern‘ by banning books
05:49
UP NEXT
How Asian Americans really feel about affirmative action