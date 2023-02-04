IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Amb. Bill Taylor: “The Russians don’t know why they’re fighting”

05:06

In his remarks marking the 80th Anniversary of the Soviet victory over the Nazis at the Battle of Stalingrad, Vladimir Putin twisted reality and gave a warped version of events, saying his war of conquest in Ukraine is a continuation of the Soviet defense of Stalingrad. The dark irony being that, in Russia’s present war, Ukraine is making the mighty defense, and Russia is playing the part of the inhumane invaders. “Ukrainians, like the defenders at Stalingrad - the ironies are amazing. The defenders of their own nation, of their own country, of their own city, of their own community - they win. They’re determined. They know why they’re fighting.”Feb. 4, 2023

