    Alleged leak of SCOTUS decision ‘extremely harmful to American politics’

Ali Velshi

Alleged leak of SCOTUS decision ‘extremely harmful to American politics’

06:57

There was a lot of controversy after the early leak of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. But a major new report from the New York Times alleges that that was not the only major decision to be leaked ahead of time: A former longtime member of the anti-abortion movement claims that he was told about the outcome of the Supreme Court’s ruling in 2014’s Burwell v. Hobby Lobby weeks before it was announced and that he used that information to prepare a PR push. Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade and Senior Editor and legal correspondent at Slate Dahlia Lithwick join Sam Stein to analyze the blowback of this revelation and the consequences of confidential information leaking from the Supreme Court. “In addition to transparency, in addition to meaningful reform about disclosures, the most important thing is that the justices take seriously that when they look like they're in the tank for people with vested income interest in cases, that undermines public confidence in the institution as a whole,” says Lithwick.Nov. 20, 2022

    Alleged leak of SCOTUS decision ‘extremely harmful to American politics’

