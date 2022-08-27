Ali Vitali: The narrative that women are un-electable ‘can and will be disrupted’

While there seems to be no filter for certain male candidates in the GOP, women – no matter how qualified, competent or capable – struggle to be seen as "electable.” NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali gets into it in her new book “Electable.” “The title isn't so ironic, because the women in the cycle were not ultimately electable. But I do firmly believe that if you vote for these candidates, then they could win and will be electable.”Aug. 27, 2022