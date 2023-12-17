IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ali Velshi: We can’t find solutions if we can’t agree on basic, historical facts

Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi: We can’t find solutions if we can’t agree on basic, historical facts

A 2020 survey found U.S. Millennials and Gen Z don’t know basic facts about the Holocaust. Ali Velshi walks through the astonishing statistics surrounding the lack of understanding of the Holocaust and its consequences.Dec. 17, 2023

    Ali Velshi: We can’t find solutions if we can’t agree on basic, historical facts

