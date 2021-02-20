Ali Velshi talks with Birmingham residents about the constant battle for equality

Ali Velshi talks with Birmingham residents about the constant battle for equality07:12
In honor of Black History Month, Ali Velshi is in Birmingham, Alabama, one of the birthplaces of the Civil Rights Movement to meet with local members of the community. No matter how much it has changed, locals will always know the city's fraught history intimately. They discuss their respective ties to the historic Civil Rights Movement and how those ties inform their views of the racial justice movement taking place today.