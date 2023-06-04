Ali Velshi reunites in NYC with Ukrainian Military Chaplain he interviewed near the front lines

Viktor Shpot is a senior sergeant in the Ukrainian army, and also serves as a military chaplain. He’s headed back to the front lines of the Ukraine war this coming week. Ali Velshi met him back in February through his daughter Nastya, who as a teenager took it upon herself to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland who had fled the war. After getting to know both of them, it became clear that serving one's people is a foremost principle in this family. In an effort to further support Ukraine, Shpot gained permission from the Ukrainian government to leave his country to travel to the United States in hopes of raising money and awareness for the country's war effort. He stopped in several American cities throughout his trip, and Velshi was able to catch up with him when he came to New York.June 4, 2023