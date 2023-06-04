IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ali Velshi reunites in NYC with Ukrainian Military Chaplain he interviewed near the front lines

    Velshi: The Tulsa Race Massacre was overlooked for years. It could get lost in history again.

  #VelshiBannedBookClub: Dr. Hassan Abbas on 'The Return of the Taliban'

  Rev. Dr. William Barber on debt deal: 'Something's wrong with our moral center'

  Velshi: Attacking LGBTQ rights is a losing political strategy

  Nearly 300 dead in India's deadliest train crash in decades, officials say

  #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Maus' by Art Spiegelman

  SC Senator Mia McLeod on abortion ban fight: 'all we're asking for is a choice'

  Rep. Gottheimer on debt ceiling negotiations: "We've got to get out of this cycle of insanity"

  Sen. Sanders: 'Nobody is happy about the 14th Amendment…but it beats where we're at right now'

  Velshi: This single SCOTUS case could upend our entire regulatory system

  Sen. Stabenow: 14th Amendment, discharge petition are 'viable' options to avoid default

  'The world in general is not that hateful – it's just lawmakers'

  Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Yovanovitch: 'If Ukraine does not prevail, Russia will keep going'

  Sen. Coons: 'The single worst thing we could do is default'

  Velshi: It's up to us to bring down the temperature (literally)

  #VelshiBannedBookClub: Resisting Book Bans with Lawsuits

  The Florida Department of Education is erasing history from textbooks

  The Constitutional Sheriffs movement subverts democracy

  The strategic roots of the attack on trans rights

Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi reunites in NYC with Ukrainian Military Chaplain he interviewed near the front lines

Viktor Shpot is a senior sergeant in the Ukrainian army, and also serves as a military chaplain. He's headed back to the front lines of the Ukraine war this coming week. Ali Velshi met him back in February through his daughter Nastya, who as a teenager took it upon herself to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland who had fled the war. After getting to know both of them, it became clear that serving one's people is a foremost principle in this family. In an effort to further support Ukraine, Shpot gained permission from the Ukrainian government to leave his country to travel to the United States in hopes of raising money and awareness for the country's war effort. He stopped in several American cities throughout his trip, and Velshi was able to catch up with him when he came to New York. June 4, 2023

Play All