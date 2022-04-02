IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi on Lviv’s centuries-long history, drifting through war, conflict and empires

The city of Lviv has been a sort of safe haven in Ukraine during Russia's invasion - for government embassies, for those fleeing the main fighting in the eastern part of the country, and for many of us reporters covering the War. Even now - the city has maintained most of its vibrant, cosmopolitan culture. Ali Velshi has been in Lviv for almost a week, and has learned much about its rich - if turbulent - history.April 2, 2022

