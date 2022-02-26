Alexander Vindman on Zelenskyy: “He’s the leader of the democratic world right now”
There’s no doubt Russia has a huge technical advantage over Ukrainian forces, but Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman says “the Russians moved too fast to try to secure their targets” and are now exposed. And that’s not their only potential miscalculation. “It’s amazing how we discount something like morale – the fighting spirit,” says Vindman. “Ukrainians have it in abundance because they’re defending their homes. The Russians do not.”Feb. 26, 2022
Alexander Vindman on Zelenskyy: “He’s the leader of the democratic world right now”
