    Alexander Vindman on Zelenskyy: “He’s the leader of the democratic world right now” 

    Velshi: It’s not just Russia. Bad actors are waiting in the wings. 

  • Magnitsky Act catalyst Bill Browder on deeper Russia sanctions: “knock them back to the Stone Age” 

  • Rep. Clyburn will champion Judge Jackson: ‘I’m going to talk to those Republican senators’

  • GOP Congressman on more U.S. support for Ukraine: “The Russians won’t like it, and that’s just too bad.” 

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub Reimagines ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’

  • Philadelphia Inquirer’s “A More Perfect Union” explores institutional racism - starting with their own

  • Rep. Raskin: I have now heard the 5th amendment more than the 1st amendment in my lifetime

  • Velshi: There’s more to Putin’s aggression than meets the eye

  • Tough Ukrainians and muddy terrain pose challenges for Russian troops

  • Velshi: We need to prioritize environmental justice in our efforts to fight climate change

  • Penguin Random CEO Donates $500,000 to Combat Book Banning

  • NOAA Administrator on dramatic sea level rise: “Failing to plan is planning to fail”

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “The criminal conspiracy that is Donald Trump is being exposed”

  • Trump took 15 boxes of documents to Mar-A-Lago, but Symone Sanders couldn’t even legally take a photo of herself with her on her way out

  • Velshi: Safe Injection sites won’t stop illicit drug use. But they could save lives.

  • 1967 Assassination of NAACP official gets new life in new doc, “American Reckoning”

  •  The Inaugural Meeting of the “Velshi Banned Book Club”

  • Police move in to remove Canadian anti-vaccine protesters from Ambassador Bridge

  • Eddie Glaude on GA Republican-led “Patriotic Souls to the Polls”: They have engaged in mimicry of some of the tactics of the civil rights movement

Ali Velshi

Alexander Vindman on Zelenskyy: “He’s the leader of the democratic world right now” 

07:24

There’s no doubt Russia has a huge technical advantage over Ukrainian forces, but Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman says “the Russians moved too fast to try to secure their targets” and are now exposed. And that’s not their only potential miscalculation. “It’s amazing how we discount something like morale – the fighting spirit,” says Vindman. “Ukrainians have it in abundance because they’re defending their homes. The Russians do not.”Feb. 26, 2022

Play All