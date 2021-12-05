Alex Gibney new HBO doc on the CIA and torture: “These techniques don’t work.”

One of the biggest moral questions facing the United States over the last 20 years is what lines our government will cross in the name of national security. That question is at the heart of the new HBO Documentary “Forever Prisoner”, which tells the tale of Abu Zabaydah - the first known ‘high-value’ detainee subjected to the CIA’s ‘Enhanced Interrogation Techniques’, techniques the filmmaker Alex Gibney says are “torture” and “don’t work”.Dec. 5, 2021