IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Alabama police confirm multiple people dead after birthday party shooting

    06:07
  • UP NEXT

    Trump, Pence among speakers at annual NRA convention

    02:46

  • House member says Florida abortion law shows importance of coming elections

    08:03

  • John Leguizamo: New series is a 'party every episode but you learn something'

    07:13

  • Nancy Northup: People want access to their rights

    05:04

  • White House slams Florida's new abortion ban

    03:19

  • DeSantis quietly signs extreme six-week abortion ban into law

    07:52

  • Aerial video shows arrest of Pentagon leaks suspect

    03:22

  • Massachusetts Air National Guardsman suspected of leaking classified documents

    03:17

  • Why Republicans can't wish away Trump or abortion

    10:32

  • New York Dolls legend David Johansen on his life, legacy and documentary

    11:44

  • A young son goes on adventures with his father in 'Tell Me Your Dreams'

    06:46

  • Senator points out hypocrisy over calls for Sen. Feinstein to resign

    02:21

  • Senator predicts more action at federal, state level on gun violence

    11:33

  • Steve Rattner: Black unemployment hits a record low

    07:26

  • Appeals court preserves limited access to abortion pill

    07:16

  • Pearson reinstated to Tennessee Legislature: ‘Let’s get back to work’

    05:19

  • Juul to pay $462M in settlement for marketing vape to minors

    00:47

  • 'If you're talking swing states, Chicago makes the most sense,' senator says of DNC

    04:33

  • 'This is a public health crisis': Louisville doctor sounds alarm on gun violence

    08:03

Ali Velshi

Alabama police confirm multiple people dead after birthday party shooting

06:07

Alabama police confirm that multiple people were killed in a shooting at a birthday party in the city of Dadeville in addition to a "multitude" of injuries. April 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Alabama police confirm multiple people dead after birthday party shooting

    06:07
  • UP NEXT

    Trump, Pence among speakers at annual NRA convention

    02:46

  • House member says Florida abortion law shows importance of coming elections

    08:03

  • John Leguizamo: New series is a 'party every episode but you learn something'

    07:13

  • Nancy Northup: People want access to their rights

    05:04

  • White House slams Florida's new abortion ban

    03:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All