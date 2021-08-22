Afghan-American Woman fears Taliban will “immediately” kill her husband

Zorah Aziz is fighting to get her husband out of Afghanistan. Veteran Kristen Rouse is fighting for her friends. Approved for an American visa in 2019, Aziz’s husband is currently trapped in the Taliban-run country. If the Taliban found her husband, they would “immediately” kill him for his marriage to an Afghan-American woman, says Zorah. “ It’s my biggest fear. Not only will they kill him, they will kill his family too.” Rouse, working around the clock to help her Afghan friends and former allies with visas, says the situation is an “absolute horror.” We’re “troubling people with paperwork” when “the entire country of Afghanistan has active shooters trying to kill our friends.”Aug. 22, 2021