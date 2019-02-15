WATCH LIVE: Police respond to active shooter in Aurora, Illinois

Active shooter reported in Aurora, Ill., manufacturing company

Police are responding to an active shooter situation reported at a manufacturing company in Aurora, Illinois. The investigation is centering on the Henry Pratt company, located in a Chicago suburb.Feb. 15, 2019

