GOP Rep. Bacon: If we’re only sticking to our own side, we’re not growing07:59
Here’s what you need to know about Georgia’s election investigation05:47
Vindman: “If Russia wins, the U.S. is in enormous peril”07:25
- Now Playing
Abortion Practitioners “Are Ostracized From Their Own Medical Profession”05:22
- UP NEXT
“Will the Russians come overnight and kill me?”06:04
Debunking ‘Democracy vs. Republic’: The legal theory firing up GOP state legislators05:47
#VelshiBannedBookClub: Salman Rushdie’s “The Satanic Verses”07:02
Velshi: Your power, as a citizen, scares the far-right. Your vote threatens them.05:06
S.C. State Rep.: ‘If you’re raped as an adult, good luck’04:57
People Need to Stop Calling Right-Wing Extremism a “Civil War,” says Yale Professor07:28
A clinic determined to provide women healthcare in AL: ‘This is not a safe place.”06:15
Velshi: America’s withdrawal started a new era of anguish for Afghans. One year later, not much has changed05:58
For some officials, Trump-era family separation policy was a “success” worth bringing back06:41
#VelshiBannedBookClub: “Lord of the Flies” with Historian Rutger Bregman07:10
Without Roe, former Abortion providers are left with few alternatives05:15
“Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care”07:57
Ukrainian MP: “No child in Ukraine doesn't have trauma”06:32
The Rosenbergs were executed for sharing U.S. military secrets. They have a connection to Donald Trump.04:25
Michael Cohen: “Nothing goes on in Mar-A-Lago…without Trump’s specific knowledge”05:50
GOP Rep. Bacon: If we’re only sticking to our own side, we’re not growing07:59
Here’s what you need to know about Georgia’s election investigation05:47
Vindman: “If Russia wins, the U.S. is in enormous peril”07:25
- Now Playing
Abortion Practitioners “Are Ostracized From Their Own Medical Profession”05:22
- UP NEXT
“Will the Russians come overnight and kill me?”06:04
Debunking ‘Democracy vs. Republic’: The legal theory firing up GOP state legislators05:47
Play All