IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • GOP Rep. Bacon: If we’re only sticking to our own side, we’re not growing

    07:59

  • Here’s what you need to know about Georgia’s election investigation

    05:47

  • Vindman: “If Russia wins, the U.S. is in enormous peril”

    07:25
  • Now Playing

    Abortion Practitioners “Are Ostracized From Their Own Medical Profession”

    05:22
  • UP NEXT

    “Will the Russians come overnight and kill me?”

    06:04

  • Debunking ‘Democracy vs. Republic’: The legal theory firing up GOP state legislators

    05:47

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Salman Rushdie’s “The Satanic Verses”

    07:02

  • Velshi: Your power, as a citizen, scares the far-right. Your vote threatens them.

    05:06

  • S.C. State Rep.: ‘If you’re raped as an adult, good luck’

    04:57

  • People Need to Stop Calling Right-Wing Extremism a “Civil War,” says Yale Professor

    07:28

  • A clinic determined to provide women healthcare in AL: ‘This is not a safe place.”

    06:15

  • Velshi: America’s withdrawal started a new era of anguish for Afghans. One year later, not much has changed

    05:58

  • For some officials, Trump-era family separation policy was a “success” worth bringing back

    06:41

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Lord of the Flies” with Historian Rutger Bregman

    07:10

  • Without Roe, former Abortion providers are left with few alternatives 

    05:15

  • “Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care”

    07:57

  • Ukrainian MP: “No child in Ukraine doesn't have trauma”

    06:32

  • The Rosenbergs were executed for sharing U.S. military secrets. They have a connection to Donald Trump.

    04:25

  • Michael Cohen: “Nothing goes on in Mar-A-Lago…without Trump’s specific knowledge”

    05:50

Ali Velshi

Abortion Practitioners “Are Ostracized From Their Own Medical Profession”

05:22

After Kansas physician Dr. George Tiller was shot and killed at his church for providing abortion care, his former employee, Julie Burkhart, vowed to take a stand. She bought Tiller’s clinic, and several others, and worked tirelessly to ensure that people in her home state and beyond would continue to have access to quality women’s healthcare. Amid death threats and a suspect arson at a Wisconsin facility, Burkhart says she is committed to protecting her patients and medical providers who are at higher risk of prosecution and extremist violence now that Roe has been overturned. Burkhart says she knows firsthand how scary it can be to go up against overzealous anti-abortion advocates. “It started with a pastor-- Pastor Mark Pollack bringing his flock into my neighborhood, into my house. Holding signs that I consider to be death threats towards myself and my family. And passing out fliers at least within a five block radius to my neighbors, which also had death threats, I believed. Ultimately, I was taken to court by this person. I was exonerated. Which I was very happy about. But it just shows you how these anti-choice extremists...can and they will abuse the law.”Aug. 21, 2022

  • GOP Rep. Bacon: If we’re only sticking to our own side, we’re not growing

    07:59

  • Here’s what you need to know about Georgia’s election investigation

    05:47

  • Vindman: “If Russia wins, the U.S. is in enormous peril”

    07:25
  • Now Playing

    Abortion Practitioners “Are Ostracized From Their Own Medical Profession”

    05:22
  • UP NEXT

    “Will the Russians come overnight and kill me?”

    06:04

  • Debunking ‘Democracy vs. Republic’: The legal theory firing up GOP state legislators

    05:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All