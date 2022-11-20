Abortion activists get a win in post-Roe America

Abortion providers in Georgia resumed performing the procedure after six-weeks of pregnancy last week, after a judge overturned the state’s restrictive abortion law. The six-week ban had been in effect since June. While this may have been one of the first wins for pro-abortion rights activists since the fall of Roe V. Wade, the fight continues. Monica Simpson, executive director of SisterSong, and Rachel Sweet of Protect Kentucky Access Campaign Manager Rachel Sweet joined “Velshi” to discuss the road ahead.Nov. 20, 2022