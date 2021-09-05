Abortion activist says “financial terrorism” is an “apt phrase” when it comes to the TX abortion law

Texas law S.B.8 empowers people to act as “the abortion neighborhood watch,” says Robin Marty, activist and author of “The New Handbook for a Post-Roe America.” Marty added that the negative impact of this law is already taking effect .in Texas and beyond: “I can say just from our own experience here in Alabama that we're already seeing an uptick on people who are coming to our clinic.” She tells Ali Velshi why she thinks “financial terrorism” is “an apt phrase” for the law that gives people the right to sue those who help a woman in any way to get an abortion. Sept. 5, 2021