    Abigail Adams urged her husband to "remember the ladies". We're still working on that today

In March of 1776, four months before the United States claimed independence from Britain, Abigail Adams wrote a letter to her husband John Adams. And it just might be the very first spark that lit the women’s rights movement ablaze. Abigail Adams urged the future President of the United States to “remember the ladies” when deliberating the legal premises of the fledgling republic. In the letter she writes in-part, “I long to hear that you have declared an independency and by the way in the new Code of Laws - which I suppose it will be necessary for you to make - I desire you would Remember the Ladies and be more generous and favorable to them than your ancestors.” In the 1770s even the wealthiest women, like Abigail Adams, had no citizenship or political rights. The Declaration of Independence should have marked the beginning of an exceptional American history. But today, many Americans are still fighting for their life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.July 3, 2022

