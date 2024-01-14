IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    A ‘striking’ finding from new Iowa poll numbers is bad news for Trump

    07:05
  • UP NEXT

    'Stunned, angry, and infuriated': Journalists address US silence on colleagues killed in Gaza

    15:25

  • ‘Worse than you think it's going to be’: How Trump's attacks impact the rule of law

    08:34

  • A message to the parents trying to ban an award-winning novel they clearly haven’t read 

    11:09

  • 'There are serious consequences': Top progressive Dem on Biden’s strikes in Yemen

    07:23

  • Holy Ship! What’s Going on with the Houthi Rebels and the Red Sea?

    04:34

  • Why Biden could be ‘in trouble’ if Nikki Haley becomes GOP nominee

    08:26

  • Trump’s explosive murder immunity defense ‘not gonna fly’ with SCOTUS

    07:50

  • Claudine Gay’s case reflects history of discrediting Black intelligence

    08:43

  • Velshi: The true story & the forces behind Claudine Gay’s ouster from Harvard

    09:27

  • Why 2024 is shaping up to be the most crucial election year in world history

    09:15

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.): Revisionism over January 6 Attack 'absolutely infuriating'

    05:58

  • ME Sec. of State: The Constitution 'does not tolerate an assault on the peaceful transfer of power'

    11:36

  • ‘Couldn't be any clearer': Judge Luttig predicts outcome of Supreme Court’s Trump ballot ruling

    09:33

  • ‘It’s really urgent’: CO Sec. of State explains decision to put Trump's name on ballot for now

    07:42

  • Rep. Clyburn: Choosing Biden is choosing democracy

    08:59

  • Rep. Crockett: Holding Congress accountable at the polls

    04:47

  • Rep. Bennie Thompson: Trump did 'Everything he could' do circumvent rule of law

    09:17

  • Study: Structural racism linked to poor health

    09:34

  • Mother of Vermont shooting victim says leaders contributing to hate

    12:58

Ali Velshi

A ‘striking’ finding from new Iowa poll numbers is bad news for Trump

07:05

A new poll out of Iowa shows who Caucus-goers would vote for if Trump became the nominee. Ali Velshi is joined by Vox correspondent Zack Beauchamp, as well as NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard and Dasha Burns, to discuss the latest polling and the unprecedented inevitability of Trump’s win. “There is no competitive Republican primary. There is a Donald Trump coronation,” Beauchamp tells Velshi. “And there's a bunch of people who are jockeying to do something that is kind of like running for president, but it’s not really running for president.” They also discuss Trump’s dominance over Republican voters. “As long as he's alive and capable of running for the presidency, he will control the Republican party, even probably from a jail cell," Beauchamp says.Jan. 14, 2024

  • Now Playing

    A ‘striking’ finding from new Iowa poll numbers is bad news for Trump

    07:05
  • UP NEXT

    'Stunned, angry, and infuriated': Journalists address US silence on colleagues killed in Gaza

    15:25

  • ‘Worse than you think it's going to be’: How Trump's attacks impact the rule of law

    08:34

  • A message to the parents trying to ban an award-winning novel they clearly haven’t read 

    11:09

  • 'There are serious consequences': Top progressive Dem on Biden’s strikes in Yemen

    07:23

  • Holy Ship! What’s Going on with the Houthi Rebels and the Red Sea?

    04:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All