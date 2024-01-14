A ‘striking’ finding from new Iowa poll numbers is bad news for Trump

A new poll out of Iowa shows who Caucus-goers would vote for if Trump became the nominee. Ali Velshi is joined by Vox correspondent Zack Beauchamp, as well as NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard and Dasha Burns, to discuss the latest polling and the unprecedented inevitability of Trump’s win. “There is no competitive Republican primary. There is a Donald Trump coronation,” Beauchamp tells Velshi. “And there's a bunch of people who are jockeying to do something that is kind of like running for president, but it’s not really running for president.” They also discuss Trump’s dominance over Republican voters. “As long as he's alive and capable of running for the presidency, he will control the Republican party, even probably from a jail cell," Beauchamp says.Jan. 14, 2024