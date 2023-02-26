IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Soldiers’ Support: The Role of Military Chaplains in the Ukraine War

    08:01
  • Now Playing

    A Reunion in Bucha: "Velshi" Visits the town with Ukrainian MP

    07:15
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian MP: ‘Putin has psychopathic dreams of rebuilding the greatest Russia ever’

    08:51

  • Ukraine Minister of Culture: Russia is denying Ukraine of identity

    06:14

  • Ukrainian teen, back home a year later: 'I didn’t have time to be a kid'

    11:30

  • Fmr. Ukraine President to world: Don’t trust - or be afraid of - Putin

    08:37

  •  #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Grey Bees' by Andrey Kurkov

    06:31

  • U.S. Amb. to Ukraine: ‘Russia has taken bites out of different countries in this region’ for 20+ years

    06:40

  • Col. Yevgeny Vindman: Russian leaders will never escape accountability

    06:20

  • Velshi: It’s time to talk about the Warsaw Pact 

    04:24

  • Ukrainian MP: 'There is a very high possibility that F-16s will be flying in Ukraine'

    07:04

  • Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Yovanovitch: 'Russia is preparing for the long term'

    08:28

  • Ukrainian MP: Putin ‘will have to fight us and we are saying he will not pass’

    06:54

  • Ukraine MP: 'There is no peace end to this war...only a military end.'

    06:46

  • Velshi: Trump created the opportunity for Putin in Ukraine

    05:33

  • Anne Applebaum: 'This war will end when Russia has understood it was a mistake'

    05:15

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy Press Sec.: 'Now they see that Russia can be defeated'

    04:14

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub Feature: 'Winterkill' by Marsha Skrypuch

    06:28

  • Brad Meltzer: Looking to History to Explain the Present

    06:04

  • Super Bowl LVII: two Black QBs make history

    05:40

Ali Velshi

A Reunion in Bucha: "Velshi" Visits the town with Ukrainian MP

07:15

Bucha was a turning point in the war in Ukraine. It was the first time that the world really got a glimpse at the horrors Russia was committing in the country. The weekend that Bucha was liberated, Ali Velshi interviewed Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko, who had just arrived at the town to witness the atrocities firsthand. Eleven months later, the two men met up in Bucha, where they took a walk around and saw that the town still bears the scars of war – but its residents are determined to rebuild and persevere.Feb. 26, 2023

  • Soldiers’ Support: The Role of Military Chaplains in the Ukraine War

    08:01
  • Now Playing

    A Reunion in Bucha: "Velshi" Visits the town with Ukrainian MP

    07:15
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian MP: ‘Putin has psychopathic dreams of rebuilding the greatest Russia ever’

    08:51

  • Ukraine Minister of Culture: Russia is denying Ukraine of identity

    06:14

  • Ukrainian teen, back home a year later: 'I didn’t have time to be a kid'

    11:30

  • Fmr. Ukraine President to world: Don’t trust - or be afraid of - Putin

    08:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All