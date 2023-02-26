A Reunion in Bucha: "Velshi" Visits the town with Ukrainian MP

Bucha was a turning point in the war in Ukraine. It was the first time that the world really got a glimpse at the horrors Russia was committing in the country. The weekend that Bucha was liberated, Ali Velshi interviewed Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko, who had just arrived at the town to witness the atrocities firsthand. Eleven months later, the two men met up in Bucha, where they took a walk around and saw that the town still bears the scars of war – but its residents are determined to rebuild and persevere.Feb. 26, 2023