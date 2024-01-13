A message to the parents trying to ban an award-winning novel they clearly haven’t read 

Jesmyn Ward’s “Salvage the Bones” begins with a birth. 15-year-old Esch, her brothers, Skeetah, Randall, Junior, and their father watch in a small, dilapidated shed as China, Skeetah’s white Pitbull, delivers puppies for the first time. One comes into the world already dead, while five fragile others are born fighting. This moment, masterfully written over the course of an entire chapter, introduces themes we will see again and again: the thin line between life and death, the intricacies of family dynamics, the all-encompassing restriction of racialized poverty, and the complexities of love. Set in the 12 days leading up to and just after Hurricane Katrina makes landfall, “Salvage the Bones” is broken down into vignettes that read as complete stories of their own. Every chapter is a single day as told to us by our Esch, our 14-year-old protagonist. The author is just as crucial as the book. Jesmyn Ward is historic: the only woman and only Black person to win the National Book Award for Fiction twice. She joins Ali Velshi on this week's Velshi Banned Book Club.Jan. 13, 2024