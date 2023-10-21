A look at Blinken’s shuttle diplomacy and next steps

Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently completed an ambitious round of shuttle diplomacy to the Middle East over the last week, visiting seven countries in just five days. The aim of this diplomatic blitz was partly to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from spilling over into a regional crisis. Ben Rhodes, the Former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama, joins Velshi to discuss these high-stakes meetings and the impact an Israel ground invasion would have on the region. “The moment a ground invasion begins, [the] capacity to negotiate a hostage release….becomes much more difficult.”Oct. 21, 2023